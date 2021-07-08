Litentry Achieves Market Cap of $54.71 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00007346 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litentry has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Litentry has a total market cap of $54.71 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry (LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,816,173 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

