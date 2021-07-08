LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 42,907 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,787,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in LKQ by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in LKQ by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LKQ stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.42. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

