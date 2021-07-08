Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.93

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$77.93 and last traded at C$77.83, with a volume of 221024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$96.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$74.05.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

