LocalCoinSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $947,019.96 and $18.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00233788 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001490 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.00695478 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000080 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,514,562 coins and its circulating supply is 51,301,786 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

