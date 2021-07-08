Loki Achieves Market Cap of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,985.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.15 or 0.06427524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.01466169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00395694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00147446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.18 or 0.00625064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.81 or 0.00417789 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.89 or 0.00330126 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.