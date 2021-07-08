LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $245.20

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 245.20 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 244.20 ($3.19), with a volume of 403452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($3.19).

LMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 248.33 ($3.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 697.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,416.78). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85).

About LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

