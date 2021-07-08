Lossless Reaches One Day Volume of $327,904.00 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Lossless has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $1.81 million and $327,904.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00123445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00167909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.06 or 0.99668074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.47 or 0.00942040 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

