Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 462,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $99,381,000 after buying an additional 176,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $57,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $55,884,000 after buying an additional 230,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPX opened at $58.26 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

