Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.42

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Luk Fook Holdings (International) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

