Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

