Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.15. 1,162,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,850. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

