Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.38. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$11.27, with a volume of 1,455,978 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUN shares. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.1000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

About Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

