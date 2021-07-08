Luxor Capital Group, Lp Buys 8,200 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 123,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,376.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 809,039 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,781,281.51.

On Thursday, June 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 123,945 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,044.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 39,375 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $443,362.50.

On Friday, June 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 363,065 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $4,247,860.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 307,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,150. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCV. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $33,630,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,961,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,873,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,589,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

