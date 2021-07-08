Luxor Capital Group, Lp Buys 8,200 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 8,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $103,402.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 123,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $1,531,376.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 809,039 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $9,781,281.51.

On Thursday, June 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 123,945 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,522,044.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 39,375 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $443,362.50.

On Friday, June 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 363,065 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $4,247,860.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 307,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,150. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,630,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,961,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

