Lympo (LYM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $279,692.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Lympo has a market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $279,692.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00056173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00896648 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.