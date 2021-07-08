Lyrical Asset Management LP Buys 73,444 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Crown makes up approximately 3.9% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 2.57% of Crown worth $336,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $2,382,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.99. 9,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

