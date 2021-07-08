Lyrical Asset Management LP Lowers Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Lyrical Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,440,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,751 shares during the period. Adient comprises about 2.8% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 5.78% of Adient worth $240,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.14. 11,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

