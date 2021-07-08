Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several analysts have commented on M shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after buying an additional 581,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,148,000 after purchasing an additional 423,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

