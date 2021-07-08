MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.28. 52,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 628,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAG. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 178,301 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 478,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 98,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

