Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.67. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 31,411 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAGS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.