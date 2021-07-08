Maker (MKR) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. Maker has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and $146.38 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $2,648.16 or 0.08027684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00901316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,340 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

