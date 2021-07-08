Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Manhattan Associates worth $327,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NASDAQ MANH traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.94. 1,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,739. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.42.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

