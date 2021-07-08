Manna Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Manna has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Manna has a market cap of $793,339.70 and approximately $6.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,363.79 or 0.99446251 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002023 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,103,578 coins and its circulating supply is 666,735,988 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

