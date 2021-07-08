MANTRA DAO Hits Market Cap of $32.97 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $32.97 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00056788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00933626 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 315,432,416 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

