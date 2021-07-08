Maple (MPL) Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last Week

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.57 or 0.00022945 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $104,677.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maple

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

