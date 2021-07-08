Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the quarter. Marathon Digital comprises 2.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 1.31% of Marathon Digital worth $62,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

MARA stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 157,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

