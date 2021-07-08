Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $28.59

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $26.93. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 38,291 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

