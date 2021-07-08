Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Raised by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 212.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,772 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM traded down $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $353.67. 3,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

