Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,271 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 0.6% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,722.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 104,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of -149.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

