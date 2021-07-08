MASQ (MASQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $223,534.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $223,534.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00047355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00125371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00167910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,847.03 or 0.99909552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00944466 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,011,886 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “



It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

