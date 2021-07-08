Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 3,595 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,404,620 shares of company stock valued at $778,896,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.11. 320,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,146,152. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.97. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

