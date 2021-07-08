Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 447 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

PYPL traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.53. 171,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,203. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.