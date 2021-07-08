Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $8.67 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,736. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.45. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.