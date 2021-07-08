Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $8.95 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after buying an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.52. The stock had a trading volume of 61,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,525. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.