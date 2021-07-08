Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,934,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 580,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,759,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,258. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.