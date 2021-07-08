MATH Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (MATH)

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, MATH has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One MATH coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00003208 BTC on major exchanges. MATH has a total market capitalization of $121.01 million and $434,479.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000218 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

MATH Coin Profile

MATH (MATH) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official message board is blog.mathwallet.org . The official website for MATH is mathwallet.org . MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

