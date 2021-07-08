Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 204.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 6.88% of Matrix Service worth $23,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 304,841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 160,242 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 137,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 468,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 374,869 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRX opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $279.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

