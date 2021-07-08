Matryx (MTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $63,428.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Matryx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Matryx has a market cap of $969,166.88 and approximately $63,428.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00056807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.00933344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Matryx Profile

MTX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

