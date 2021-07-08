Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.580-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Matson stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.43. 345,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82. Matson has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Matson’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,246,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,435,807. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

