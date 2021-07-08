McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

MKC stock opened at $88.18 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

