McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Down 6.3%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 75,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,686,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $578.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,509,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,749 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

