McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 25.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McKesson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,857,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $189.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.29. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

