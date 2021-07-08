Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $824,829.42 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,428,932.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $892,147.86.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.
NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $180.18. The company had a trading volume of 149,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,593. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.14. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $196.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $46,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
