Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $824,829.42 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,428,932.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $892,147.86.

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $180.18. The company had a trading volume of 149,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,593. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.14. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $46,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

