MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEGEF. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MEG Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

