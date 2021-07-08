MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.11.
MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -28.65. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
