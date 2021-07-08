MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.11.

MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -28.65. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. Research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

