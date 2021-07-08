MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEG. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.08.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,744. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.18.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.