MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEG. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.08.
MEG traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,744. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.18.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.