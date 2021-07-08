megaBONK Reaches Market Capitalization of $236,311.62 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. megaBONK has a total market cap of $236,311.62 and $4,926.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00054482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $280.47 or 0.00858078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005321 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

