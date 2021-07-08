Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of MEGGF stock remained flat at $$6.40 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.