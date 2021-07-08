Meme Achieves Market Cap of $16.06 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $573.49 or 0.01741518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $16.06 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.97 or 0.00388619 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003363 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014938 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001521 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

