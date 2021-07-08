MenaPay Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.10 million and $500.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00057766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.96 or 0.00915192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005284 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

